“The non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) is a test that is done from the tenth week, it is a simple blood sample, which allows us to analyze and detect the main pathologies found in pregnancy such as Down syndrome”. These are the words of Giovanni Savarese, head of the genetics sector at the Ames Diagnostic Center in Casalnuovo di Napoli, who spoke on the sidelines of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) which, from 14 to 16 December 2023, at Mico of Milan, has called together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.