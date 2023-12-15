“Cancer Driver Interception is a tumor prevention methodology that was developed and implemented by Bajo Sans Genomics, a university spin-off of the University of Tor Vergata, which has patented an algorithm that allows us to intercept the physiological conditions of the individual who, when they alter, they become drivers and therefore promoters or prodromal of tumor development”. Thus, Giuseppe Mucci, president of Bioscience Foundation, on the occasion of the national conference promoted by CNEL, Aiom Foundation and Bioscience Foundation, in Rome, to launch an appeal on raising awareness and reducing the burden of cancer, also through the activation of research.