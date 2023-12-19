“An oral treatment characterized by a very modest toxicity compared to that we had with a chemotherapy approach, of limited duration over time, capable of giving profound responses that allow the patient to suspend therapy, is certainly a therapeutic approach that projects the our patients to have an absolutely normal life.” This was said by Francesca Romana Mauro, professor of Hematology of the Department of Translational and Precision Medicine, Sapienza University, Rome, on the occasion of the national conference “Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia: time to live” promoted by AbbVie, which brought together clinicians and experts to take stock of the state of the art with respect to new patient perspectives.