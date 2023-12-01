“If you have the genetic alteration, the risk of passing it on to your children is around 50%.” Thus, Emanuela Lucci Cordisco, medical geneticist at the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS in Rome and University Researcher at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, on the sidelines of the press conference in which the new era in the treatment of hereditary forms of breast cancer was discussed breast, in particular in the presence of BRCA gene mutation, thanks to a targeted therapy, olaparib, for which AIFA has approved the reimbursement.