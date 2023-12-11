“The healthcare of the future will be public healthcare, which will see the differences between the North and South of Italy equalised. As well as by political will, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has intended to make, by financing the national health fund of 136 billion, a maximum limit reached in the history of the Republic and it will be a health system that will think of the weakest with a view to equalization, but early and curative care, standardized across the entire national territory”. Thus, the Undersecretary of State for Health, Marcello Gemmato, on the occasion of the event “Healthcare of the future. An indivisible good from North to South”, promoted by Inrete, with the patronage of the Ministry of Health. The meeting saw illustrious representatives of the Government, Universities, Associations, Institutions and Clinicians discuss.