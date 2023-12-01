“Insomnia is a disease. Promoting awareness of this banal truth and including it in the list of chronic disabling diseases and conditions will make it possible to drastically reduce the almost half of patients who suffer from it and who do not undertake any path of diagnosis and treatment. It is not only a cultural and health duty, but also an act of economic foresight, given the high economic costs of untreated insomnia”. This was said by Luigi De Gennaro, full professor of the Psychology department of the Sapienza University of Rome and secretary of the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine (Aims), on the sidelines of the institutional meeting on sleep disorders and chronic insomnia which took place today in Bari, under the patronage of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists (Omceo). The event – explains a note – is part of a project which sees the main scientific societies and representatives of the associative and research world kick off a series of working tables in a close alliance with the institutions in the Region Lazio, Puglia Region and Lombardy Region. The appointments are organized by ‘Fb& Associati’ and made with the unconditional contribution of Idorsia. After the events of November 29th in Rome and today, the third is scheduled for December 14th in Milan.

At the center of the discussion is the recognition of the quality and duration of sleep as essential for the well-being of the individual, a need that is still unsatisfied. The topic needs to be brought to the attention of people, the medical profession and institutional representatives at a national and regional level, because those who sleep well are able to express themselves fully and with satisfaction in the normal activities of daily life, with all that this means in terms of health, contribution to the productivity of the country system and impact on social costs. “The dialogue between science and politics for the well-being of people and the community – declares Senator Ignazio Zullo of the Commission for Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work, Social Security – pushes us to increasingly raise the bar in the search for regulatory solutions, regulatory and organizational, in the face of new scientific awareness. A path of value that today must lead society to recognize insomnia for what emerges from scientific evidence: a disorder and not a characteristic or an emotional state. And act accordingly on all public intervention plans.”

As underlined by the general director of the Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia Manfredonia – Federsanità, Giuseppe Pasqualone, “chronic insomnia represents an important challenge not only in health, but also in politics. The conference has the objective of bringing this disorder to the attention of institutions and ensuring that every request for assistance from those suffering from chronic insomnia is welcomed and managed in the most optimal way by medical-health personnel.”

Also speaking at the event was Senator Luigi D’Ambrosio Lettieri, president of the interprovincial Order of Pharmacists of Bari and Bat, national vice-president of the Federation of Pharmacists’ Orders. “For the treatment of this pathology – states D’Ambrosio Lettieri – the pharmacist has a fundamental role. Together with the general practitioner, he is, in fact, one of the first ‘hubs’ of access for patients with sleep disorders”. problem of self-medication, the senator recalls that “the drugs most used by patients with chronic insomnia include those on prescription (46%), but then also include melatonin, homeopathic/natural remedies and over-the-counter drugs. Therefore , attention must be kept high by consolidating profitable interprofessional synergies to improve prevention initiatives, early diagnosis, patient awareness and adherence to therapies”.

On the psychological aspects connected to the poor quality of sleep, Paola Clemente, Italian Society of Psychiatry observes that “chronic insomnia frequently determines a high impact on the quality of life of the patient, who lives in a state of perpetual frustration due not only to the lack of adequate sleep, but also to an underestimation or lack of recognition by one’s social/work circle, causing further discomfort on a relational level and, in some cases, a diagnostic delay due to resistance on the part of the patient to ask for support from his/her doctor”.

The low prevalence of the diagnosis of insomnia in the general population relating to family medicine remains a significant problem. “This gap – adds Chiara Villani, Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG) – creates a crucial opportunity to implement targeted training initiatives, aimed at enhancing the understanding of sleep disorders and informing on the various therapeutic options available”. It highlights the insufficient supply of sleep centers in Southern Italy, especially compared to Northern Italy. Maria Antonietta Savarese, Sleep Medicine Center, University Neurology Unit, Bari Polyclinic. “The hope is that this appointment – she concludes – is a first signal concrete and a stimulus for the activation of other sleep centers in the South, adapting the models and experiences already gained to the peculiarities of each organizational autonomy, so as to keep faith with the constitutional dictate of equal rights for all citizens”.