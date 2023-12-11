A ‘green’ house characterized by natural ventilation and lighting, walls, roofs and skylights made of glass or reflective materials, solar shading systems, green walls and the use of living plants, allows you to reduce the stress of those who live there by up to 60%, increases the quality of performances between 10% and 25%, and increases general well-being and creativity by 15%. This is what the specialists of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) maintain, which participated in the Federproprietà-Censis report dedicated to housing.

The possibility of creating connections between man and nature in confined environments such as homes and offices, called ‘biophilic architecture’, not only allows us to optimize energy efficiency resulting in significant savings in bills – they claim – but also considerably increases human well-being, improving quality of life and reducing stress.

“Biophilic design, recognized in international standards such as ‘Well’ and ‘Leed’, leads to recovery from stress and the regeneration of psychophysical resources, thus contributing to energy saving at an individual level. In summary, the biophilic house not only improves the energy efficiency of homes but also that of those who live there”, comments Rita Trombin, environmental psychologist and biophilic design expert for Sima.