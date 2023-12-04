The Relief, Recovery and Peace Day will focus on accelerating adaptation and addressing loss and damage, including in fragile and conflict-affected contexts, which face severe barriers to accessing climate finance and promoting action.

AstraZeneca is at the forefront of companies committed to supporting sustainability in the region, as it announced during previous sessions of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change a set of programs aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of the healthcare sector, and the shift towards implementing the concept of green hospitals in many countries of the world.

AstraZeneca was one of the first 7 companies in the world to work on reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the Scientific Targets and Net Emissions Initiative… in order to reach zero carbon emissions.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Belén Enciso, Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, explained the matter, saying:

AstraZeneca’s participation this year in COP28 comes from a sense of responsibility to reduce and mitigate emissions and work towards sustainability. The importance of the initiative is to protect the environment to limit the worsening of the climate crisis in the future. The need to accelerate protection measures with all concerned parties around the world. The need to speak with world leaders to discuss ways to accelerate initiatives for sustainability. AstraZeneca’s commitment to the private initiative to find sustainable markets. Striving and working to reduce emissions. The Middle East and North Africa region faces the current challenges and climate changes that some countries are experiencing. AstraZeneca launched the “Green Hospitals” initiative following the Conference of the Parties in Egypt, relying on solar energy. Working to support the company’s initiatives in the health field on the African continent, especially with the expansion and exacerbation of cancer in the region, with the public and private sectors.