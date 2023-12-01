“The OlympiA Study has demonstrated a benefit not only in terms of reduction in the risk of relapse, which is around 48% risk reduction, but also in terms of improvement in survival, which at four years is absolutely significant”. These are the words of Laura Cortesi, head of the Simple Structure of Oncological Genetics at the Department of Oncology of the University Hospital of Modena, on the occasion of the press conference in which the new era in the treatment of hereditary forms of breast cancer was discussed, in particular in the presence of BRCA gene mutation, thanks to a targeted therapy, olaparib, for which AIFA has approved the reimbursement.