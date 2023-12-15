“The theme of this year's Obstetrics and Gynecology Congress is women's health as the best indicator and productive and predictive factor for the health of the planet”. Irene Cetin, Sigo secretary, said this on the occasion of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo). The event, taking place from 14 to 16 December 2023 at Mico in Milan, brings together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.