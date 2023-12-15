“Infertility is a key word because, in a historical period in which we have a large reduction in birth rates, it is necessary to promote fertility, thus reducing the impact of pathologies that can compromise it”. Irene Cetin, Sigo secretary, said this on the occasion of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo). The event, taking place from 14 to 16 December 2023 at Mico in Milan, brings together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.