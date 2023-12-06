Increasingly technological snowboards and skis ready to hit the ‘white’ slopes: the ski season has just begun and enthusiasts are preparing for weekends and holidays in the snow. But “be careful when arriving on the slopes without adequate athletic preparation, the risk of sprains, fractures, dislocations and traumas is just around the corner”, warn orthopedists. In fact, every year in Italy there are over 30 thousand accidents on the slopes and, of these, 1,500 require hospitalization (5%). Accidents which, as the data confirm, involve more men (55.4%) than women (44.5%) and in 50% of cases occur within the age of 30, while two thirds occur within the age of 40. And if as many as 65% of injuries occur in conditions of good visibility, therefore not attributable to bad weather, around 10% are due to collisions with other skiers.

“The type of accidents and injuries observed in recent years – explains Alberto Momoli, president of the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (Siot), and director of Orthopedics and Traumatology at the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza – have increasingly highlighted the importance of adequate physical preparation when facing days on skis. Snowboarding and skiing are extremely pleasant sports, in highly suggestive environments, but they must not be taken lightly. To avoid falls, therefore, it is a good idea to train in advance. the ideal would be already after the summer: in the gym, at least twice a week, or with an expert trainer to strengthen the muscles, train muscular flexibility and exercise sensitivity to the sporting gesture. But woe to ‘do it yourself'”.

“The most frequent injuries – adds Alberto Momoli – concern the lower limbs, especially knee sprains, with associated ligament injuries, which represent one of the most frequent traumas resulting from skiing. Then there are fractures of the legs, tibia, fibula and knees , due to greater stress on these joints. Furthermore, trauma from collisions on the slopes has increased.”

Again according to data from the National Mountain Accident Surveillance System (Simon), coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), in 32.6% of cases the rescue intervention on the slopes is carried out following sprains, following then bruises (26%), fractures (14%), wounds (9%) and dislocations (8%). Traumas concern the lower limbs in most cases (53.4%), while the upper limbs are affected in 15.3% of cases and the skull and face area in 13.4%. “Scientific evidence – underlines Simone Ripanti, Siot secretary and orthopedic medical director at the San Giovanni hospital in Rome – demonstrates how the helmet is a very effective means of prevention in reducing the risk of head trauma. While fully respecting personal habits , but always with prudence and common sense, it would therefore be good practice for the helmet to be used by all skiers, not just the very young”.

Even for those over 65, the ski season can be approached with serenity and fun, but with greater attention to a series of rules and behaviors aimed at preventing accidents which can be more serious in this age group. “Even for the less young – specifies Ripanti – skiing is suitable, it brings benefits to all the muscles, not just those of the lower limbs; it improves balance, maintains good motor coordination and increases all the proprioceptive activity of our body which, with advancing age, tends to shrink.These benefits can be obtained with adequate physical preparation before starting physical activity, specific medical checks (pay attention to changes in climate and altitude) , realizing your physical and athletic limits and never exceeding them.”

On the occasion of the start of the ski season, Siop launches a handbook to protect yourself from risks on the snow: 1) Good physical preparation: a few months before holidays in the mountains it is a good idea to dedicate yourself to targeted training to reduce the risks of injury; 2) Never underestimate pain and discomfort: resolve any type of pain before leaving, they are alarm bells that can alter control over movement and promote instability; 3) Do warm-up exercises before the descents: remember the importance of stretching, especially useful for the joints; 4) Prudence, common sense and responsibility: understand your limits, never exaggerate, stopping if necessary; 5) Carefully evaluate the weather conditions, visibility and characteristics of the snow: before each descent it is important to be well informed about the weather forecasts which change suddenly in the mountains.

And again: 6) Pay attention to speed: today skis and boots allow you to ski down the slopes even at high speeds which, however, must be suited to your technical and physical preparation, to the general conditions of the weather and the slopes; 7) Respect the most common rules of ski resorts: know and respect the signs on the slopes, making stops and overtaking, without danger to yourself or others; 8) Avoid weighing yourself down with lunches and breakfasts: never skip breakfast, moving towards a lighter and more balanced lunch; 9) Always proceed in company: avoid remaining isolated in order to have the possibility of help in case of need; 10) Always use a safety helmet: use is recommended for adults and children.