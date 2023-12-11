Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka chose to take two days off, starting Monday-Tuesday December 11-12 2023.

Taking advantage of his leave, Gibran started his activities with a visit to Pasar Rumput, South Jakarta, Monday (11/12/2023).

According to Suara.com monitoring, Gibran greeted the people who had been waiting for his arrival.

He stopped by at the dawn cake seller to buy some.

The dawn cake that Gibran bought was immediately distributed to the mothers at the location.

Apart from that, he also distributed cooking oil to mothers.

Especially for children, Gibran distributes books for free.

Vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka gives books to children during a blusukan at Pasar Rumput, South Jakarta, Monday (11/12/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

After leaving Pasar Rumput, Gibran was scheduled to continue his blusukan to meet residents of Pasar Manggis Village.

Separately, Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, said that Gibran was taking leave from his job as mayor of Surakarta for two days ahead of the 2024 presidential election debate.

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s eldest son used the two days of leave to be in Jakarta.

“Monday-Tuesday we will be in Jakarta preparing for the debate,” Nusron told reporters, Monday (11/12/2023).