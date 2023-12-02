If there’s one thing that PC gamers love about notebooks designed for gaming, it’s being able to have a powerful device that they can take anywhere. But behind that good performance in your favorite titles, there is a no small problem: overheating after long gaming sessions. This is how many users look for solutions to improve the cooling of their gaming notebook, which sometimes are not the best, as happened to a player who ended up destroying his equipment by making a bad decision.

The story has been shared by Reddit user V8_fan, saying that it actually happened to a friend, who was looking for a good way to cool his powerful ASUS ROG G512L for around $1,400, which has an Intel Core i7 CPU. 10750H 2.6 GHz, 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB DDR6 GPU. Team in which he wanted to change the thermal paste on his team, but ignoring V8_fan’s advice, buying liquid metal and taking it to a supposed professional, to ask him to do the replacement without telling him.

But this is where everything got complicated, since as indicated in the Reddit post: “That idiot didn’t even clean the old paste and emptied a 1 gram tube on the surface of that tiny laptop.” A procedure that had a fatal end for the notebook, since the equipment did not work again.

The user shared some photos of the deceased, detailing in the publication that when he opened the notebook, he found liquid metal everywhere. “Liquid metal had leaked between the resistors under the gray cover,” he says, adding that the second photo is of the keyboard’s backlight port, “which is completely full of liquid metal and I just couldn’t get it out.”

In an update to the post, V8_fan thanks you for the responses, commenting that in reality “it is useless to blame the professional who applied the liquid metal, since he is a friend of my friend’s mother” and that “the legal ramifications” they no longer make sense, because by publishing the story, “I was hoping to get some stories from you about how to miraculously revive it by changing one or more components.”

A bad experience that leaves as a lesson that it is always very important to seek good advice when wanting to make improvements to our equipment, especially notebooks that, in some cases being so small, their hardware is quite compact and delicate.

