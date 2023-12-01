In the world of MOBAs, there is undoubtedly one game that, loved and hated, is king: League of Legends. And any other game that tries to compete with this one has a very difficult task. Something that Electronic Arts tried to do in 2013 with Dawngate, which despite having a lot of potential, succumbed to competitive pressure and was canceled just six months after its open beta launch.

In case you don’t remember, we told you that Dawngate offered a series of features that made it different from other MOBAs, such as the game having a unique progression system that allowed players to customize their characters as they gained experience. The success of Dawngate was immediate, the game received very positive reviews and quickly gathered a large player base. However, Electronic Arts decided to cancel its development before it could be officially released.

It promised to revolutionize MOBAs

The cancellation of Dawngate was a huge disappointment to fans of the game, which was reported in a statement that said: “Dawngate has been in beta for nearly 18 months, including an open beta for the last six months. During that “We have been taking note of player feedback for a long time, providing new options and other innovations. Although the game has grown, we are not seeing the progress we hoped to make.” Many believe that the title had the potential to become a huge hit, and that its closure was a loss for the MOBA genre.

But despite only being around for a few months, Dawngate’s legacy is considered by many to be far more important than it might seem. Electronic Arts’ game had a significant influence on the evolution of MOBAs, and its ideas are still relevant today. An example of this is the Dawngate item system, which was similar to the one introduced in League of Legends. Dawngate items were divided into different rarity categories, allowing players to customize their playstyle based on their in-game decisions.

His ideas were even attempted to be copied in other titles of different genres, such as Overwatch. According to Jason T. Hall, who worked at Blizzard, he had the initiative to use a Dawngate system, which linked good behavior to player progression. In a video on his YouTube channel, he says: “I talked about this at Blizzard. They tried to add the same system in Overwatch. However, they failed to understand the most important part. They didn’t tie player power to this system, but cosmetics. No one cared. It didn’t work. The only way this can work is if you tie player progression or power to good behavior. If you spend time playing to unlock ranked, you’ve had to play a lot to not “It’s just that you behaved well. After that, no one wanted to be banned because otherwise they would have to repeat the whole process.”

“Everyone was polite to each other. In more than a hundred games I had two bad experiences. Of them, in one the guy apologized. “When was the last time you saw someone apologize in a MOBA?” Hall said.

Electronic Arts didn’t give it enough time

From everything we’ve said above, it’s clear that the game had great potential, but Electronic Arts’ impatience combined with a lack of understanding of the MOBA market ended up playing tricks on it. Those responsible for EA did not give their project time to settle in the community and furthermore, they did not dare to make an official launch. Something totally different from the history of games like League of Legends or DOTA 2, since Riot Games and Valve had to wait between two and three years from their respective launches, for their video games to start working successfully.

And about the creators of Dawngate, with the closure of the game they actually didn’t do so badly, since they founded their own studio, Phoenix Labs, and released Dauntless, which was very well received when it was released. They have also recently launched Fae Farm, and many of their workers are veterans of the project or employees recruited from other MOBAs. A well-known name is Katie de Sousa, who was primarily responsible for the art design of Jinx in League of Legends and who later served as creative director on the company’s latest game.

