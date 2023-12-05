For PC gamers, there is no more comforting feeling than building a good gaming PC or upgrading your current one, after, for example, having saved a lot of money for months. But sometimes, poor planning or ignorance of certain things can result in great disappointment, like what a gamer experienced who built a PC spending

$2,000 dollars, in which the games ran at a strange 6 fps. The reason?: You connected a monitor cable incorrectly.

Solution that he arrived at after publishing what had happened to him on Reddit, but without first commenting on everything he experienced while trying to find the reason why his gaming PC, which is supposed to run several titles optimally, did so in less than 10 fps. And among some of the problems he had while trying to figure out what the problem was, at one point his PC stopped sending an image to his monitor, generating even greater concern.

But after going to ask for help from the gaming community on the Build a PC subreddit, he ended up realizing that the solution was incredibly simple. This is because after uploading an image to show the ports available on his PC, the other gamers realized that he had connected his monitor to the port of the integrated card that his motherboard had and not to the higher-power graphics card that he had. had installed.

For those who are not aware, we tell you that the vast majority of these motherboards come with an integrated GPU, which can be very useful in tasks that do not require too much graphic power, since their capacity for that is reduced. This means that very few can run moderately demanding games in a good way, and even if they can run them, they do so delivering a very low or downright mediocre number of frames per second.

This is what had happened to this player, who also made this error, because he had forgotten to remove the protective covers from the graphics card connectors. Furthermore, this could clarify why at one point his PC was not generating an image on his monitor, since in an act of desperation, the gamer had disabled the integrated GPU in the BIOS, so that by being connected only to it, his PC It did not send a video signal to the screen.

This is how after removing these small plastics from the GPU, which manufacturers put to prevent them from being damaged while they are transported or found in stores or warehouses, the gamer connected his monitor to the correct port. PC that, as can be seen in a link shared in the publication, has a 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and an XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, with which you will surely be able to play at more than 6 fps.

