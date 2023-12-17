In the Grand Finale of The Voice we have had a timeline to discover moments of our coaches that are very special to them. Antonio Orozco, on a very exciting night for him, was the first to travel to his past.

The Barcelona coach was very surprised when Eva González had something for him that little Orozco left forgotten in a Hospitalet locker room years ago. It's a bag!

Antonio, as if he were evoking his childhood, opens it with great enthusiasm, although when it is closed he already knows what is inside: “It smells like a chorizo ​​sandwich,” says the coach, with a smile from ear to ear.

Although his sense of smell betrayed him a little, the sandwich was mortadella, and Orozco has commented that his mother keeps giving him mortadella sandwiches, without any other sausage. But inside the backpack was something else: a t-shirt from his childhood club!

Antonio has confessed that he played soccer for many years, in a Catalan team called Can Vidalet, although soccer didn't go very well for our coach. “I would have been better off studying a career,” Orozco joked.

Eva González, like everyone, we are very grateful that Antonio did not do well in football, since that is why today we have one of the best composers and singers in this country.

Finally, inside the backpack there was another surprise, which Orozco surely used and used until he wore them out, and where his passion for music was born, or at least grew. Find out in the video above!