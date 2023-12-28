It is around five in the morning when someone tries to break into Christian's house.

It's about Conchi, his mother, who can't open the door because it seems she has a couple of drinks on her.

“I don't remember,” he points out when the effects of alcohol begin to show: weak laughter, involuntary farts and nausea.

His son asks him when he has had a drink and he replies: “I had one after four or five” and laughs again.

Her funny drunkenness has triumphed on social networks and a flood of messages has taken place: “I wish more mothers would go out and have a good time.”

“Guts destroyed, but hair and makeup intact,” writes another user.

Conchi enjoyed it and so did we with her. That's why she has come to the set of And Now Sonsoles to tell us more about that memorable night.