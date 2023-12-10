A 42-year-old man tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl who had just left school. The parents of other children present outside the school in the city of Cangas (Spain) foiled everything and immediately alerted the Gurdia Civil, the Spanish police.

The man followed the 15-year-old who, around 3.30 pm, was going towards the bus stop after leaving school. At an intersection he then grabbed her and kissed her without her consent, trying to take her to a nearby garage, where her car was parked.

The event happened last November 24th. The parents who were at the stop waiting for their children saw almost everything that happened, which is why the police were alerted. After identifying the alleged perpetrator of the events, the following Sunday he was arrested and brought to justice. However, the judge temporarily ordered his release.

As we read in the Faro De Vigo, reports of sexual assaults in Cangas, a Spanish town, were not frequent until some time ago. In recent years, however, more and more reports have begun to be recorded, with even serious cases, such as the rape of two minors aged 14 and 17 reported in the city in 2021.