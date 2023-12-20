David Tinley, a middle-aged programmer, was arrested and sentenced to 6 months in prison after it was discovered that he programmed a virus to cause errors in the software of the company he worked for so that he would get paid every time he had to “ fix it”.

Reference image

The incident was reported by the Industrial Cybersecurity Pulse site and they explained how for years the subject made people think that these were bugs and glitches that appeared from time to time, but in reality everything was planned. A headquarters of Siemens took place in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, who are a conglomerate of companies focused on industrial manufacturing.

You can also read: Programmer creates virtual “WAIFU” with AI and after a month his GIRLFRIEND forces him to delete it to take care of his “HEALTH”

The company hired Tinley for various jobs in 2006. During that time, he was tasked with creating a spreadsheet that would update content based on current orders stored in other remote documents to automate inventory and order management. inventory.

What Tinley did then was put in a “logic bomb” and set it to overload the systems every couple of months so that they would call him and pay him to fix it, and so on for two months. A “logic bomb” is described as a type of malicious virus that is secretly inserted into a network or system; it does not act unless certain specific conditions set by the programmer are met.

Unfortunately for him, the Siemens system crashed when Tinley was on vacation and in his absence other employees used the password he had left. With this, they were able to fix it, discover the flaw, and report the fraud to his superiors.

As we mentioned previously, the programmer was sentenced for his actions to half a year in prison, two years of probation and a fine of $7,500. All of this happened in 2019, so by now he should be free.

A case that shows that it is not easy to maintain a lie for a long time and it is better to look for more legitimate ways to make money.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord