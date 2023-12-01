The local police manage to track down the motorist who, without respecting the obligation to give way, causes serious physical damage to an unfortunate motorcyclist

December 1, 2023

They were necessary three months to put an end to the hunt for pirate of the road that last summer injured a poor motorcyclist in the municipality of Selargius, in the province of Cagliari in Sardinia. The reconstruction of the facts has determined that at an intersection in this area, the motorist, completely ignoring the obligation to give way, swept up the unfortunate driver of a scooter, a Yamaha TMax, and then ran away and disappeared, committing a clear and obvious failure to assist.

The police then initiated the necessary measures investigations and they managed to identify the culprit who will now have to answer for negligence.

We remind you that this is a serious crime that the law punishes with criminal and administrative sanctions; hefty fine, license suspension and the victim’s obligation to compensate are the most obvious effects of this incorrect and hateful behavior.

We wish the unfortunate scooterist a speedy recovery and congratulations to the local police forces for managing to track down the culprit, it’s not always so obvious, well done.