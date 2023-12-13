Content creator Carolina Moura said in an interview that Íñigo Onieva, husband of Tamara Falcó, wrote messages to her through social networks while he was already in a relationship with Isabel Preysler's daughter. The young woman says that at the time the businessman sent her messages, she didn't even know who he was or her media wife. It was her mother who informed her and she began to investigate. “I looked him up out of curiosity and I saw that this guy had written to me a lot of times,” she confesses.

Gema López, journalist and collaborator of Espejo Público, points out that it is normal that the young woman did not know who Íñigo Onieva and Tamara Falcó were because she does not follow this type of press. “I think that Íñigo, if you take him out of his context, would go unnoticed, that happens to many famous people who are not so handsome but when they become famous they become attractive,” López maintained.

“Tamara has bought into that past and forgives him”

Luis Pliego, director of Lecturas magazine, which is a widespread practice among well-known famous men who use social networks to flirt like this.

For her part, communicator Beatriz Miranda points out: “I'm not saying that she condones infidelities, but she buys into that past and forgives it.” “I believe that by marrying him she assumes that risk and since she is a super Catholic person she takes refuge in that forgiveness that she exercised through the mediation of the same priest who intervened in Juan Ortega's wedding,” she maintained.

–