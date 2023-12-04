On the eve of the match against Genoa, the Biancocelesti coach did not call up the Uruguayan midfielder. Also out are the injured Luis Alberto, Romagnoli and Casale, as well as the suspended Zaccagni

An excellent exclusion. Also to send a signal to the entire locker room. Matias Vecino will not be present in the match that Lazio will play on Tuesday evening against Genoa in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. The club, in agreement with the coach, decided not to call him up for disciplinary reasons.

THE SITUATION

—

The Lazio managers, including president Claudio Lotito, did not appreciate Vecino’s behavior in the last few days: he did not enter the field as expected against Cagliari, even in training he was less available than usual. In this sense, a bit of nervousness emerged in Formello: with Lazio far behind in the standings and 4 points away from the Champions League zone, with the fans booing the team at the end of the match against Cagliari (won with difficulty although the Sardinians were down to 10 men from the middle of the first half), a shock was needed. This is why the exclusion of Vecino is a message that actually has multiple recipients. Lotito and Sarri expect the players to change their attitude, and for Lazio to accelerate. Since Tuesday’s match against Genoa.