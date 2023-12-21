The singer Bebe is currently on tour in Spain, but many of those attending her concerts have not left them happy, but rather outraged by the artist's condition. Many even ask for their money back.

His best-known hit was 'Malo' in 2005, a song that plays on all radio stations even today and that marked a before and after in his career. However, his triumph has completely collapsed when listening to the testimonies of the attendees of his last concerts.

The representation agency did not want to comment on what happened.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have received Diego, a young man who in November went with his partner to the Bebe concert in Barcelona. He has claimed that it was a complete disaster and that they, as well as a few other people, left before it was over. The entrance cost them 45 euros per head.

Furthermore, she said that the artist did not sing a single complete song because she did not know the chords or remember the lyrics. He tried to talk to the representatives, but there was no one, and they could only talk to the festival that hired Bebe, but they washed their hands of it.

They offered him another ticket to another concert, but he rejected it and asked for his money, at which point they washed their hands.

