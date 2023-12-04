When building or repairing a PC, many of us can make mistakes that can be seen as “newbies”, although they are also simply carelessness at that time. Things we do or don’t do, even by expert users, like what happened to a PC gamer who forgot to remove an element of his new CPU, which was running at high and dangerous temperatures.

According to the player named JawnsonBit in a Reddit post, he had the intention of simply quickly changing his CPU cooler, but as sometimes happens, his enthusiasm for improving this part of his PC led him to forget to remove the cooler. cooler protective film. A small oversight led an Intel CPU to reach 100 degrees, but not having detected why, he had him surfing the Internet trying to find answers.

He thought it was because of the thermal paste

In the post he indicates that “he had heard good things about the Scythe Fuma 3”, the new cooler he installed on his PC’s CPU, but he was wondering “why my temperatures were so high just browsing.” Something to which he himself responds by saying “behold”, leaving a photograph where you can see that he had not removed this small protective sheet.

Small piece of plastic that comes on the bottom of many new fans, which even have a warning telling you to remove it before installation. And if you carefully review the photo shared by the gamer, his Scythe Fuma 3 also had this warning, which he clearly did not follow and was the reason why it did not work optimally.

Furthermore, in the image you can see that it is full of thermal paste, which was one of the possible reasons that the user thought could generate the high temperatures. But when removing the fan to check if he had placed the paste correctly, he found this intermediate sheet, which was affecting heat dissipation. Error that resulted in insufficient cooling for the CPU, which for the good was detected in time, before its processor suffered from the high temperatures.

You must always read the instructions

After removing this sheet, the temperatures dropped from 100 to between 30 and 40 degrees, while the PC was inactive. Temperatures that you could have obtained from the first minute you put in your new cooler, if you had taken the time to review its instructions for use.

A piece of advice that we must share with this story, since even if you are an expert in building and repairing PCs, it never hurts to follow the instructions for the new hardware. Even when it is a piece that you have changed dozens of times.

