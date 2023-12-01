The German police in the Middle Franconia District have started publishing serious accidents to raise awareness of road safety. Here is the shocking accident at 300 km/h

December 1, 2023

In its commitment to promote the road safetythe police of the District of Media Franconiain Germany, began sharing on his X page (Twitter) videos and images of serious accidents caused by high speed on German roads: the famous Autobahn where, in some sections, there is no real speed limit.

The first serious accident dates back to July 2021, when a 24-year-old young man, driving his motorbike, It was traveling at approximately 180 kilometers per hour. The incident occurred near Baiersdorf where, fortunately, the driver did not suffer serious injuries, but the accident could have had much worse consequences.

The second accident occurred on the A9 motorway in 2020: the motorcyclist was traveling at 300 km/h and crashed into a car which was traveling at 120 kilometers per hour. Although the motorcyclist is survived, suffered very serious injuries. The footage recorded by the motorcyclist’s action cam is at the beginning of this article and shows part of the dynamics of the accident.

“Speed ​​is your choice,” emphasizes the German police.