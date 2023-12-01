The French striker was one step away from the Rossoneri, then he accepted Marotta’s court and integrated immediately thanks to his football and knowledge of the language: now he is the cover man for this start of the season

Inter is flying – first in the standings and in the Champions League group -, Milan is struggling. Of course, there are many reasons and summarizing them is practically impossible. As in all stories, even market ones, sometimes there is a click that turns on a light – making everything appear more beautiful – and another that suddenly leaves you in the dark. The clash between Inter and Milan took place in the summer, in seventy-two hours, between 21 and 23 June.