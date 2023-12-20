A man, originally from Nebraska, is very close to becoming a millionaire thanks to the fact that he is selling his video game collection that is valued at at least one million dollars.

The news was reported by The Washington Post, who told how 23 years ago, the American Mark Odorisio had to close his video game store and in this situation he had to decide what to do with all the games he still had stored.

The store was opened in 1994 and was dedicated to selling games for the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. However, it began to report losses over the years and had to close after four years. I had two options: I could do a fire sale or I could hold onto them in the hopes that it would be worth more in the years to come.

“To hell with the liquidation sale (…) I'd rather take a chance that these games might be worth more,” Mark recalled about what he thought in 1998 when he made the decision to keep them. So he packed more than 300 games into boxes and took them to a warehouse in Omaha.

Two decades later, the man didn't bother to keep up with the value of his collection and was prepared to give it all away to his nephews, until his brother, Tim, intervened in 2021 and decided to investigate what value the collection might have in this times. It turns out that Mark owned at least 170 games that were considered rare and in good condition, such as Chrono Trigger and the first Mortal Kombat.

Right now, the Omaha-based video game store, Gameroom, is helping the Odorisios sell their collection through their website, where you can see all the Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, Sega CD, and 32X gems they owned. saved for more than 20 years, you can check it yourself at this link.

“I never thought they would be worth anything while I was alive,” said Mark, who, now 61, hopes to get $1 million for the entire collection. He assured that if he manages to sell it, he will buy a house in the Midwest to fish and live quietly near a lake: “I have started to fantasize about the idea,” he said.

So you know, always keep your physical games saved because in the future you never know if you will have a little gold mine that will help you a lot in your retirement.

