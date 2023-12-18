If you regularly buy different items on the Internet, you will surely sometimes look for something that is cheap or an offer, even knowing that it could be of lower quality or you risk falling into a scam. It is the doubt that a gamer has shared with the community, who bought an Nvidia RTX 4080 from Nvidia at almost 10% of its value recommended by the brand.

The fact is that according to a Reddit post, he bought this graphics card from Nvidia's current RTX 40 series for only $150. Price very far from the $1,100 that it regularly costs and that has led him to begin to doubt the purchase, thinking that perhaps he will receive another product of less quality or that he has been scammed outright. But according to him, he also made the purchase as a kind of experiment.

And despite these doubts, the player says that there is an important reason why he ventured to make this purchase, since he wants to discover what he will really get. Additionally, in another publication he says that he has maintained friendly contact with the seller, saying: “He sent me photos of the graphics card working and it still has a warranty. In addition, the sale is backed by eBay's warranty. I acquired it with the feeling “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

And the responses from the community have been varied, since there is no consensus about what this player will really receive, thanks to this shared offer that has also generated quite a bit of astonishment. And between jokes and serious responses, as the discussions in gamer forums are characterized, some speculate that you will only receive a photo of the graphics card, while others firmly believe that when you open the box, you will see that inside there is something else that simulated the card weight, even a brick. Others also theorize that he will receive a keychain with a figure of the GPU, which would be cool, if it didn't cost him $150.

Beware of scams

But above all, what everyone agrees on is that for that price, this player will not ultimately receive a graphics card, since it is impossible for anyone to sell it at that value, even when it is second-hand. Behind impressively low offers, scammers often hide. That is why if somehow in the future you feel tempted by an offer, even if it does not have a price as ridiculously low as the 4080 of $ 150 dollars, it is best that you review several things in the publication before purchasing the product.

Among them are that the contact information and websites linked by the provider are not neglected and are several years old. For example, check the store's social networks, since if they have not received new posts for years, it is most likely a whole screen to hide their deceptions. And above all, you should be wary of prices that are too low like those in the Reddit post, especially during important sales periods such as the Christmas season. This is because many scammers try to deceive unsuspecting customers who, trying to save on a gift, end up giving away their money.

