The LG 50UR73006LA offers an incredible gaming experience and has an exclusive gaming menu.

The LG 50UR73006LA has several smart modes: cinema, director, game, sports and standard

Join the conversation

If your Smart TV starts to fail and you have thought it is a good time to buy a new one, there are a few very interesting models at a good price, one of them being the LG 50UR73006LA. This television has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 in PcComponentes and 88% of users recommend it. Well, it turns out that it is on sale and it can be yours for much less than the recommended price.

The LG 50UR73006LA is a 50-inch 4K UHD TV that offers great picture and sound quality at an affordable price. With a recommended price of 578.99 euros, it is a very attractive option, but now it has a 34% discount at PcComponentes and only costs 385 euros. Therefore, it is a good time to get it. Offer ends December 25. Now, there are not many units available, so it may run out before that day.

LG 50UR73006LA (50 inches)

Save 193.99 euros by buying the LG 50UR73006LA at PcComponentes

This TV has a 50-inch LED panel with 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) that offers a good level of brightness and contrast, while a5 4K Gen5 processor improves image quality. Support for HDR10 Pro and Dolby Digital Plus could also not be missing. At the connectivity level, it includes x3 HDMI, x2 USB 2.0, x1 Ethernet, x1 RF connector, x1 optical digital audio output, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

But this television not only stands out for its image and sound, but also for its design and functionality. It has a thin and elegant frame, as well as legs on the sides that give it stability and style. Besides, Being a fairly compact and not very large Smart TV, it adapts to any space. On the other hand, saying that it is compatible with the Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to control it with your voice. As for the operating system, it comes with webOS 23 operating system, so it allows access to a wide variety of applications and streaming services, such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the LG 50UR73006LA has game mode.

LG 50UR73006LA (50 inches)

Take advantage of this irresistible offer and get the LG 50UR73006LA before the price increases or runs out. Is a very complete television and there are few alternatives that are up to par for less than 390 euros.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.