If you are looking for a cheap 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor to connect your PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X, then you may be interested in the ASUS VG27AQ1A. This model is 42% off for a limited time on Amazon and it is a very attractive option if we take into account everything it offers. Also has more than 5,600 reviews and an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.

The ASUS VG27AQ1A has a recommended price of 449 euros when it is not on sale, but now it can be yours for only 259 euros if you buy it on Amazon. Needless to say, it is a real bargain. We are talking about 190 euros less. Almost nothing! It is worth mentioning that it is not the historical minimum, but almost.

This monitor offers a good level of detail by having a 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440 pixels) IPS panel. The viewing angles are very good and the colors very natural. But the best thing about ASUS VG27AQ1A is its performance. Has a 170Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1 ms (MPRT). In addition, it is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technologies, which synchronize the frequency of the monitor with that of the graphics card.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it also has ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology, which reduces motion blur and makes fast scenes look sharper. Or the Shadow Boost function, which improves the details of dark areas without overexposing light areas.

At the connectivity level, the ASUS VG27AQ1A incorporates a DisplayPort 1.2 input, two HDMI (v2.0) and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Therefore, you can connect your computer and up to two consoles.

In short, if you were planning to buy a monitor and were looking for an affordable one that has a very high refresh rate, low response time and a WQHD IPS panel, then the ASUS VG27AQ1A will not disappoint you. Furthermore, we could say that it is one of the best 1440p gaming monitors that you can buy right now for less than 260 euros. So don't hesitate and get yours before it runs out.

