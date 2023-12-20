The six-episode HBO original miniseries “The Regime,” starring Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, premieres Sunday, March 3 on HBO and will be available on HBO MAX.

“The Regime” tells the story of a year within the palace walls of a modern European regime that begins to crumble. Kate Winslet is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant as part of the cast.

ESPECIAL / HBO

Executive producers are Will Tracy, who also serves as showrunner and writer, Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Kate Winslet, Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. The writers are Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart and Jen Spyra.

Here you can see the trailer for the miniseries:

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions