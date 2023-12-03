Super Mario Bros The movie was released in April 2023 and managed to raise 1.36 million dollars. The story follows the iconic Italian brothers Mario y Luigi in his confrontation with the evil Bowser. In addition to this trio, there are Princesa Peach, Donkey Kong y Toadwithin this same Nintendo universe.

In co-direction between Horvath y Jelenicthe film was a success in theaters and on social networks, especially with the song Peachesinterpreted by Jack Black, which went viral just after the movie came out. The premiere was one of the most anticipated of the year.

Its publication set a new fundraising record in several categories:

For an opening period from Wednesday to Sunday. Highest grossing weekend for an animated film. Highest grossing opening for an animated title.

However, The general review and reception was not so kind.. The work was classified as lacking in character development, in addition to appealing to the nostalgia of players from the saga of Nintendo.

The film can be seen on HBO Max and is one of the platform’s bets for Christmas streams.

