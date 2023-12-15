Today, Japanese pop culture enthusiasts commemorate the World Otaku Day, celebrating the diversity and passion that characterizes this community. Despite not having official recognition, the celebration has managed to create its own space, marked by meetings to read mangas and enjoy animes. If you are a lover of these animations, HBO Max It is presented as an excellent option; Take a look at our recommendations!

The term “otaku“has its origin in the notion of”strange house” and translates as “you“. Initially used as an honorific address in the second person, early attendees at manga and anime conventions and clubs They adopted this term to show respect and kindness towards strangers.

On December 15, 1983journalist Akio Nakamori published an article titled “The city is full of otakus“, in which he referred disparagingly to the physical appearance of these people. Forty years later, the term is now carried with pride and enthusiasm by the otaku community.

In the current context, the revaluation of otaku culture is evidenced by the increase in content on digital and international platforms, as is the case of HBO Maxa production house that has been able to effectively exploit foreign content.

If you are looking to immerse yourself in these exciting fantasy stories, HBO Max offers a large selection of animes. Choose your favorite, prepare a snack and invite your friends to enjoy these powerful narratives!

What animes are on HBO Max?

Dragon Ball Z Kai. On HBO Max, you'll find the entire Dragon Ball Z saga, from the epic Saiyan Invasion Arc to the thrilling final battle against Majin Buu. This cult work has been remastered to adapt to modern times, allowing you to relive or discover this iconic story in all its glory.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel to Naruto Shippuden follows the events of Naruto's son. With 52 exciting chapters available on HBO Max, you can immerse yourself in the new adventures and challenges of this new generation of shinobi.

One Piece Film Gold y One Piece Estampida. The films from the popular One Piece saga, “Film Gold” and “Stampede”, take you beyond Luffy and the crew's search for him. These films continue to explore the universe presented from the beginning of the exciting adventure to the epic battle against Crocodile and his criminal organization in Alabasta.

Attack on Titan. HBO Max has the compilation films of Attack on Titan, condensing everything that happened in the exciting chapters of this series in feature film format. Join Eren and his friends on their mission to take down the Titans while uncovering the dark secrets surrounding them.

Your Name. Considered one of the films of anime most successful of all time, “Your Name” presents a unique story of two young people whose destinies are intertwined in a special way. When two stars fall from the sky, their lives become intertwined, leading them to swap bodies overnight.

Immerse yourself in these exciting stories of HBO Max and enjoy the incredible world of anime. Discover new adventures and live exciting experiences from the comfort of your screen!

