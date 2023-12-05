Produced by DC Studios and distributed by Warner Bros, Blue Beetle or the Blue Beetle is a film directed by Puerto Rican Ángel Manuel Soto.

It was released in theaters on August 18 of this year, however, since November it can be seen on the HBO Max digital platform. Interest has been multiplying these days because he is an American superhero with Latin roots.

The film tells the story of Jaime Reyes. Young man recently graduated from university, but enrolled in a deep economic crisis. Jaime’s sister, Milagro, gets a job with Victoria Kord, who is the CEO of a multi-million dollar corporation with advances in weapons.

After a series of problems and abuse, Jenny, Victoria’s cousin, steals a box containing the Blue beetle. This artifact will choose Jaime to deploy all its power through his body. From here on, the confrontation will be direct and open between Victoria and the Reyes family.

The cast stars Xolo Maridueña from Cobra Kai, although it also includes actors and actresses of the caliber of George López, Susan Sarandon and Damián Alcázar. The duration is 127 minutes.

