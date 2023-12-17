We tell you which movies and which series have remained trending in recent weeks within the HBO Max streaming platform in the region of Mexico. The list has genres of all kinds, in addition to a couple of long-standing classics like The Matrix or Harry Potter, you can find several surprises with the views at the beginning of the holidays.

If your intention is to have a good time, these are the five films that have received the most views in recent days:

Gremlins 2: The Next Generation (1990)

Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Dunkirk (2017)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts (2022)

Reminiscence (2021)

What is the most watched movie about?

Reminiscence tells the story of a private investigator immersed in the dark world of the past, dedicated to helping his clients recover lost memories. The plot takes a momentous turn when he uncovers a conspiracy while striving to solve the mystery of a client's disappearance.

Lee: Free open-air cinema in Zapopan today, Saturday, December 16

This American neo-noir sci-fi thriller of the year 2021 It is the work of Lisa Joy, who debuts as a director. The cast is headed by Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Dear Newton, Cliff Curtis, Tavira Marina y Daniel Wu.

The story follows a man who uses an innovative machine capable of exploring people's memories in his quest to find his lost love. In this intriguing story, The boundaries between reality and memory are blurred, immersing the protagonist and the audience in a fascinating journey through the deepest recesses of the human mind.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions