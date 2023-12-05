One of the most popular series on streaming platforms has confirmed its return with a second season: “The Last of Us”which has Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as protagonists.

The plot takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where Joel (played by Pascal) undertakes the mission of taking Ellie, a young woman who lives in a paramilitary camp in defiance of quarantine restrictions, to the other end of the city to reunite her with her cluster. On their journey, they will face dangerous and deadly battles.

After six years of waiting since the launch of the eponymous video game in 2020, the second part saw the light, providing more material to the writer of the series, Neil Druckmannto inspire you in this next stage.

Although not many details have been released about the production that returns to HBO Max, What is known is that filming will begin in 2024 in Vancouver, a city near Seattle, where the events originally take place.

What’s new in the second season of “The Last of Us”?

According to what the video game tells, Ellie will take center stage in this stage, after she embarks on a journey to exact revenge.

The events of this second season take place five years after the first installment and we will see how the panorama changes after Ellie and Joel settle in a city for survivors called Wyoming, but a violent event ends up destroying La Paz and opening the way for to new characters like Abby, a soldier who seeks to avenge her father’s death.

Among the characters that fans of the video game hope to meet again in this part of the plot are Dina, Jesse, Lev and Yara. The premiere is expected to be ready in 2025.

MF

