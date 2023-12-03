The premiere of the second season of The House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, continues with its correct schedule to be able to premiere in the summer of 2024.

This is because production is governed by the British union and not the American one, which means that the strikes and stoppages of workers in the industry have not affected the delivery of this prequel to the most popular series in recent years.

In just 1 minute of published material, the trailer shows us that in the second season of the proposal we will have a lot of bloodshed and intense dramas in this proposal with a medieval aesthetic.

The story, based on the book of the same name, tells the events of the civil war for the Iron Throne between the Targaryen half-brothers. The actions will take place over eight chapters. We still don’t have a specific release date.

OB

