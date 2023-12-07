Get ready for more excitement and suspense, as The Last of Usthe series based on the acclaimed exclusive video game PlayStationhas its second season confirmed. Craig Mazin, creator of the series along with Neil Druckmann, has revealed the long-awaited premiere date for the new chapters through the streaming platform HBO Max.

Inspired by the popular video game of the same name, The Last of Us tells the story of Joel y Elliesurvivors in a world affected by a humanitarian crisis triggered by a variant of the cordyceps fungus, which transforms humans into zombie-like creatures.

The first season received 24 nominations for the Emmy Awards.consolidating itself as the second most nominated production, only surpassed by Succession.

When will the second season premiere?

Mark your calendar! Craig Mazin has announced that the second season of The Last of Us will arrive on HBO Max on February 12, 2025, so we will have to wait a little longer to see progress of the story.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions