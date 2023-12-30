HBO Max made a big bet on the integration of big premieres and high-value productions this year. In this list of 10 films released this year on the platform, you can find films of all types of genres, some of them, such as Barbie, were the highest grossing in 2023.

Barbie

After being kicked out of Barbieland for having emotional problems, Barbie sets off into the human world to find true happiness and finds the hierarchy turned upside down.

Director: Greta Gerwig

Screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Reparto principal: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling y Issa Rae

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Genres: Comedy and fantasy

Blue Beetle

An ancient relic chooses a young man to fight against the evils of the world.

Director: Angel Manuel Soto

Screenplay: Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer

Main cast Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine and Becky G

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Genres: Action and science fiction

They knock on the door

An advertisement brings the apocalypse through natural disasters.

Address: M. Night Shyamalan

Script: Paul Tremblay, M. Night Shyamalan y Steve Desmond

Main cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff y Ben Aldridge

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Genders: Terror and mystery

Flash

The hyper-fast superhero travels in time to prevent the murder of his mother, but, unknowingly, he causes a series of changes that lead to the creation of a multiverse.

Address: Andy Muschietti

Script: Christina Hodson, John Francis Daley y Jonathan Goldstein

Main cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton y Sasha Calle

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Mike travels to London with a wealthy socialite for what could be his last dance.

Address: Steven Soderbergh

Script: Reid Carolin

Main cast: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek and Ayub Khan-Din

Megalodon 2: The Pit

Jonas Taylor leads a research team in the ocean that discovers colossal prehistoric sharks. Now, scientists will try to survive at all costs.

Address: Ben Wheatley

Script: Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber y Dean Georgaris

Main cast: Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Shuya Sophia Cai

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Genders: Action and science fiction

Infernal Possession: The Awakening

In a Los Angeles apartment building, two sisters fight bloodthirsty demons that have emerged from an ancient book.

Address: Lee Cronin

Script: Lee Cronin

Main cast: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley y Anna-Maree Thomas

Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Genders: Horror and fantasy

Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Based on the iconic video game, Mario and Luigi must save the princess from Bowser.

Address: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic y Pierre Leduc

Script: Matthew Fogel

Main cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy y Charlie Day

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Genders: Comedy and adventure

Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret

Margaret, an 11-year-old girl, moves to a new city and begins to question everything about life.

Address: Kelly Fremon Craig

Script: Kelly Fremon Craig y Judy Blume

Main cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams y Kathy Bates

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Genders: Comedy and drama

do me the favor

Maddie, a 32-year-old bankrupt woman, accepts the proposal of young Percy's parents, who offer her a luxury car in exchange for her pretending attraction to their son and thus increasing her self-esteem before he goes to college.

Address: Gene Stupnitsky

Script: Gene Stupnitsky y John Phillips

Main cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman and Laura Benanti

Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Genders: Comedy and romance

