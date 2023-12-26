The most watched movie on HBO Max this Christmas has been quite a surprise. Not Barbie or Christmas movies. The top thing is a big failure of 2023!

HBO Max has a movie that failed in 2023, but that has surpassed Barbie in views this Christmas. During the Christmas season, the streaming platform has surprised in the United States by having an international action and fantasy movie at the top of its playlist, even surpassing the usual Christmas movies and the popular Barbie. This unexpected success highlights the growing influence of streaming services in entertainment.

The most surprising thing is that this particular film was a failure at the box office, grossing only $7 million on a budget of $60 million. However, its rise on HBO Max has been significant. And it shows that, despite its poor performance in theaters, it manages to stand out in the world of streaming. Of course, this digital industry has revolutionized the world of the seventh art.

The triumph of 'The Knights of the Zodiac' in streaming

Knights of the Zodiac is the film in question, a story that revolves around an orphan named Seiya who discovers his powers and must protect a reincarnated goddess. Although the plot is interesting, it is surprising to see it at the top of HBO Max at this time of year, where you would expect a preference for Christmas movies.

Directed by Tomek Baginski and based on the Saint Seiya manga by Masami Kurumada, the HBO Max film features a cast that includes Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Sean Bean, and others. The film is now available for streaming on HBO Max in the United States. And fans are waiting for more updates and news related to Knights of the Zodiac.

The success of this film on the streaming service stands out the ability of this medium to draw attention to films that may not have worked so well in movie theaters. Its position at the top of HBO Max in the midst of the holiday season shows that viewer preferences can be varied and not limited to the traditional genres associated with the season. Unfortunately, in Spain it is only available in the Movistar+ catalogue. We will have to continue waiting.

