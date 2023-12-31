These are the first series and movies on the streaming platform in the new year.

HBO Max already has premieres scheduled for 2024

At the beginning of the new year, HBO Max anticipates its subscribers its new content over the next few weeks which are added to the latest releases in December, where the arrival My adventures with Supermana new adaptation of the Metropolis superhero this time in anime animation format that, after its broadcast success, is guaranteed a second season

For now, the streaming platform has not revealed a high number of premieres, although it is worth remembering that additional premieres could be revealed throughout the month itself, as happened in December with the arrival of Barbie. In this way, these are the movies, series and documentaries that are coming imminently to HBO Max.

HBO Max premieres in January 2024

The curious case of Natalia Grace (January 12)

New installment of the docuseries that compares the story of Natalia Grace Barnett against the accusations of her former adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett. Throughout six parts, the story of her adoption and the Barnetts' accusations are reviewed from Natalia's point of view, offering a view of what really happened behind closed doors at the Barnetts' home and how much truth there is in her story. claim that Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult who intended to harm them and their children.

True Detective: Polar Night (January 15)

New season of the series that takes you to Ennis, Alaska, where eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station disappear without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to face the darkness within themselves and dig into the tormented truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

On the Roam (18 de enero)

New series in which Jason Momoa travels around the country to meet extraordinary people who pave their own path: artisans, motorcycle manufacturers, musicians and athletes.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (19 de enero)

New film that asks whether its protagonist will be able to choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on an adventure full of dangers that will test their own souls and finally write the song that will be his salvation.

La Brea – Season 3 (January 21)The Tourist – Season 2 (January 24)

Big House (January 26)

New series in which Five families confront the disturbing reality of the United States and its appeal to immigrantsand what humanity is willing to endure to enjoy the American dream.

The test (January 28)

Film in which it is proposed choose one hundred thousand euros now or one million in ten years. The premise seems simple, but a married couple, Héctor, 38, and Paula, 37, face serious financial problems that will be put to the test by their rich friend Toni, but first they must agree on his choice. Héctor wants 100,000 euros to try to renovate his dilapidated and unprofitable bar and turn it into a successful business, but Paula prefers to wait for the big prize.

