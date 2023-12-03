Discover the new series, documentaries and movies on the streaming platform.

Elizabeth Olsen has her own series on HBO Max

The month of December is already here, so the HBO Max streaming platform anticipates its subscribers with its new content over the next few weeks, in addition to the latest releases in November, which highlighted the arrival of the new comedy from The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre called Bookie to tell the crazy story of a Californian bookmaker as he has to adapt to a changing personal and professional environment.

This month highlights the arrival of a new animated series for adults called My adventures with Superman, a new adaptation of the Metropolis superhero this time in anime animation format that, after its broadcast success, is guaranteed a second season. Many more documentaries, series and films will be added to this title.

HBO Max premieres in December 2023

December 1st: Fast & Furious 1-7December 5th: Boston Murder: The Charles Stuart Case – New docuseries that begins October 23, 1989, when Charles “Chuck” Stuart makes a frantic call to 911 reporting that he and his pregnant wife, Carol, a white couple, have been shot by a black man in the Mission Hill neighborhood from Boston. The ensuing investigation proves to be a lightning rod for the city, igniting decades-old racial tensions and brutal attacks amid a media storm. December 6: A great photo, a beautiful life – Documentary in which photojournalist Amanda Mustard focuses on the investigation of sexual abuse committed by her grandfather, unearthing a high-risk personal journey in search of truth and reconciliation with her own family.December 8: Barbie’s dream house – New show where Ashley Graham features top home design and renovation experts and a celebrity chef transforming a California home into a true Barbie dream house.December 10: Apolonia, Apolonia – New documentary in which the talented Apolonia grows up searching for her place in the art world while dealing with the agonies and joys of femininity and relationships in a world dominated by patriarchy, capitalism and war.December 11: My adventures with Superman – New series in which Clark Kent builds his secret identity of Superman and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis, while sharing adventures and falling in love with Lois, a star investigative journalist, who also takes Jimmy Olsen under her wing.13 December: Trees and other entanglements – Documentary that shows people’s tangled lives in a contemporary story about time with a connection to the natural world and each other.December 15: Specials – Film: which follows the story of two friends who for twenty years have lived in a different world: that of autistic children and adolescents. Run by two non-profit organizations, they train young people to be caregivers for extreme cases, thus creating an exceptional association for extraordinary people.December 17 – Leo Reich: Seriously, who cares!? – Comedy special in which Leo Reich faces the swirling uncertainty of the collective future. December 19: Motherland: Christmas Special – Christmas when the protagonists attend Amanda’s festive evening. December 25: Gwyneth vs Terry: the ski accident trial – New docuseries following the civil trial that earlier this year saw Gwyneth Paltrow sued – and later countersued – by Terry Sanders, following her collision on a Utah ski slope in 2016.December 28: The color purple: how it was made – A look behind the scenes of the new Warner Bros. production that will hit Spanish cinemas on January 19, 2024. December 29: PELTS-BECKHAM VS LOS WEDDING PLANNERS – This new docuseries reveals the different points of view of the Peltz-Beckhams and the wedding planners who were fired weeks before the ceremony.December 31: East New York – New series in which newly promoted East New York Police Captain Regina Haywood leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are hesitant to implement her creative work methods.December 31: Time bomb: 2000 effect – New documentary in which an immersive narrative is made with archival material of the Y2K effect and the collective hysteria that changed the fabric of modern society.

