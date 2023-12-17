If you're looking for an unforgettable comedy experience, Leo Reich's comedy speech is your solution to Sunday nostalgia. After his successful time at the prestigious Festival Fringe of Edinburgh and his acclaimed presentation in Off–Broadway, The Stand up show premieres today on HBO Max.

Reviews praise its originality and ability to address important topics in a hilarious, intelligent and funny way. The production of A24 captured the essence of the show in the iconic space EartH, Londonduring last fall. The quality of the recording guarantees an unparalleled visual and auditory experiencethe producer is one of the best in the universe.

In his speech, Reich addresses all kinds of topics. From the uncertainty of our future as a collective, to stereotypical questions of the gay community, all in Reich's hilarious style. The format is also innovative. There is a mix of standup, performance, music and other nonsense that helps enhance the topics touched on by the speaker.

Leo Reich He has been internationally recognized for this debut show that he has presented in different parts of the world. For this same piece he has been nominated in several festivals. Due to the pleasant reception he has received from the public, he has been invited to different television programs such as Friday Night Live, Late Night Mash, Comedy Central Live y Jonathan Ross Comedy Clubwhich only supports his talent and versatility.

Dare to laugh out loud and combat the Sunday blues with this fresh and provocative comedy. Discover why he has captivated audiences on the world's most prominent stages. Therefore, today's premiere on HBO Max is unmissable.

