Merry christmas! Today, December 25, HBO Max brings us the documentary of the famous lawsuit won by actress Gwyneth Patrol against a US citizen. Today's exclusive premiere is titled “Gwyneth vs Terry: The Sk Accident Triali”.

The documentary of two episodes, with a total duration of 56 minutestakes you to the center of the civil trial that marked the beginning of the year, facing the renowned actress Gwyneth Paltrow against the retiree Terry Sanders.

Miniseries details:

Title: Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial

Year: 2023

Duration: 56 min.

Episodes: 2

The documentary series explores the legal confrontation between Gwyneth Paltrow y Terry Sanders, a retired optometrist with whom the actress collided on a ski slope at the Deer Valley Resort, Utah, in 2016. The trial, which captured public attention and became the subject of memes and discussions in 2023, reveals surprising details about the incident and the legal consequences that followed.

The lawsuit filed by Dr. Sanderson in January 2019 sought compensation of $300,000 for injuries. The actress's winning counterclaim was for just $1.

Don't miss this fascinating trial that has been the center of attention and conversation, available today exclusively on HBO Max. Immerse yourself in the courts and trials of “Gwyneth vs. Terry: The Ski Accident Trial.”

