HBO Max announces the series, movies and documentaries that will be added to its catalog in the coming weeks, with True Detective: Polar Night among its most notable premieres.

HBO Max just announced its premieres for the month of January 2024with new series, new seasons and new movies that will be added to the catalog of its streaming platform starting next year. Of course, the premieres will not land there until the middle of the month.

Among the highlights coming to HBO Max in January 2024 We find the new season of True Detective: Polar Night, with the detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) y Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) having to investigate the disappearance of eight people in the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

In addition, there will be new seasons for the series: The curious case of Natalia Grace, La Brea y The Turistto which two new series will be added: On The Roam y Big houseas well as the documentary Fault!

HBO Max will also release the film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar by Brendon Small, which serves as a closing for the animated series of Adult Swimand will add the Spanish comedy to its catalog The testdirected by Dani of the Orderand starring Alberto San Juan y Miren Ibargu's.

Series and movie premieres on HBO Max for January 2024

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Her Truth (new season) January 12 True Detective: Polar Night (new season) January 15 On The Roam (new series) January 18 Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (new movie) January 19 January La Brea (season 3) January 21 The tourist (season 2) January 24 Casa Grande (new series) January 26 Vika! (documentary) January 28 The test (film) January 28

HBO Max starts the year with some notable titles such as True Detective: Polar Night, La Brea, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar or The Test, but it is clear that the best is yet to come.

