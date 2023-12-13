The list of films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2024 It was published a few days ago. With this the Hollywood Foreign Press Association iinaugurates the awards season. The 81st edition gala will be held on January 7, 2024.

With the arrival of digital platforms, the nominations are distributed among the most popular theaters and streaming portals. In this note we mention which ones you can see if you have a subscription to HBO Max.

Remember that the Golden Globes They are usually the prelude to the Oscarso it is likely that the films that win these awards will become the winners of the event. Hollywood.

Check out the 3 proposals found on HBO Max that have at least one nomination.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The famous animated version of the Spider-Man story tells the story of the arachnid superhero. After meeting Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's friendly full-time neighbor Spider-Man, he is thrown across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of spider-people tasked with protecting his very existence.

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Nomination: Best animated film.

Nomination: Best original music.

Nomination: Cinematographic and box office achievement.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, to enter the famous video game universe, trying to save a captured princess. Produced by Illumination in association with Nintendo and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Nomination: Best animated film.

Nomination: Best Original Song by Peaches.

Nomination: Cinematographic and box office achievement.

The Last of us

Two people connected by the brutality of the world they live in are forced to face ruthless creatures and killers in order to survive as they travel across a post-apocalyptic America.

Duration: 50 minute episodes.

Nomination: Best television series in drama.

Nomination: Best actress in a television series in a drama for Bella Ramsey.

Nomination: Best actor in a television series in drama for Pedro Pascal.

