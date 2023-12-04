The rains and low temperatures are here to stay. The December storm will continue with these climates that invite you to stay in bed and turn on the TV, in the company of your loved ones and the most precious hot drinks.

For this reason, we offer you five series within the HBO Max platform, so that you can stay as long as possible in your room, enjoy these five proposals that have very good receptions in the comfort of your space.

1

The Last of Us

In a post-apocalyptic universe based on the 2013 video game, the first season of The Last of Us was one of the products with the highest number of viewers of the year. From January to March, this suspense series kept people on the edge of their seats. Now you could take advantage of the December holidays to catch up or relive the best moments of the year.

2

The White Lotus

Directed by Mike White, the newly awarded The White Lotus is a hilarious, intelligent and dramatic series. The comedy focuses on the lives of wealthy people who spend a vacation season in luxury hotels. The relationships contrast with the way in which the employees of the vacation entities operate.

There are two seasons and a third is on the way. The saga won the Emmy for best miniseries of 2022.

3

Chernobyl

The miniseries narrates the 1986 nuclear disaster, based on the book Voices from Chernobyl from the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, Svetlana Aleksiévich. The narrative proposal seeks to include, in short periods of time, a series of stories that happened at the same moment.

It also has the Emmy for best miniseries, in addition to those for best direction and best script.

4

The Wire

Known as The Watchers, the classic series from the 2000s has all 5 seasons on the platform.

The Wire tells the different stories that unfold around the problem of drug sales in Baltimore. It combines comedy, drama, action and strategy, which is why it has remained current for all these years.

5

Adventure Time: with Fionna and Cake

Conceived by Adam Muto, this spin-off of the original story brings Fionna and Cake to the universe of Finn and Jake. Ice King cartoon becomes real and creates chaos in the multiverseso a terrible monster will look for Fionna and Cake to eliminate them from Ooo forever.