















Cinemascomics.com

After many months of waiting, we now know the release date of Barbie on HBO Max to watch Margot Robbie’s film in streaming.

HBO Max has announced the premiere of Barbie. After many months of waiting, we now have official confirmation from the streaming platform. The highest-grossing film of 2023, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, already has a streaming release date. According to the information offered by the American company, the launch of the film in its online catalog has been set for next December 15. Let’s have a pink-tinged Christmas!

“The film premiered in theaters on July 20 and broke records as the highest-grossing world premiere in the studio’s 100-year history,” they indicated from HBO Max about the online launch of Barbie on December 15. “Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives an ideal life in Barbieland, everything is perfect there, with chupi parties full of music and color, and every day is the best day. Of course, Barbie asks herself some questions, quite uncomfortable questions that don’t fit with the idyllic world in which she and the other dolls live. When she realizes that she is able to put her heels on the ground, and have flat feet, she will decide to put on some shoes without heels and travel to the real world.”

An unprecedented and totally unexpected success

Warner Bros. Pictures

The premiere of Barbie in theaters was an unprecedented historical event in the industry. Now, we can enjoy it on HBO Max. Very few people in Hollywood guessed the media impact that the film was going to generate.. And much less that it was going to become the highest-grossing film of the year, having to coexist with such long-awaited releases as Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Flash or Napoleon. Of course, its success has marked a new path in the seventh art.

Source: Official

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.



