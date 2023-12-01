If you have a subscription to HBO Max We tell you which movies and series will be released in December on this streaming platform. There are some new stories and one or another classic that return to the programming of this production house.

The streaming application’s catalog is varied and includes hours of entertainment for these Christmas holidays. This month includes new series, movies, old acquaintances and the last day of the UEFA Champions League as an exclusive.

Check the list of additions for December

Series:

Boom Boom Bruno (12/01/2023) Murder in Boston: The Charles Stuart Case (12/05/2023) Barbie’s Dream House (12/08/2023) My Adventures with Superman (12/11/2023) Peltz -Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (12/18/2023) Gwyneth vs Terry: The ski accident trial (12/25/2023) East New York (12/31/2023)

Films:

Fast & Furious: the first 7 movies (12/01/2023) A great photo, a beautiful life (12/06/2023) Apolonia, Apolonia (12/10/2023) Trees and other entanglements (12/13/2023) Specials (12/15/2023) Leo Reich: Seriously, who cares!? (12/17/2023) Motherland: Christmas Special (12/19/2023) The Color Purple: The Making of It (12/28/2023)

*Release dates are subject to change.

Remember that you can also watch the UEFA Champions League matches exclusively

The final day of the group stage defines those classified for the rounds of round-trip matches, in addition to the positions in which they will face each other.

Matches on December 12, 2023

Lens vs Sevilla 11:45 a. m.

PSV vs Arsenal 11:45 a. m.

FC Union Berlin vs Real Madrid 02:00 p. m.

RB Sakzburg vs Benfica 02:00 p. m.

Napoli vs Braga 02:00 p. m.

Inter vs Real Sociedad 02:00 p. m.

Kobenhavn vs Galatasaray 02:00 p. m.

Manchester United vs Bayern 02:00 p. m.

Matches on December 13, 2023

RB Leipzig vs Young Boys 11:45 a. m.

Estrella Roja vs Manchester City 11:45 a. m.

Antwerp vs Barcelona 02:00 p. m.

Porto vs Shakhtar 02:00 p. m.

Celtic F. C. vs Feyenoord 02:00 p. m.

Dortmund vs PSG 02:00 p. m.

Atlético Madrid vs Lazio 02:00 p. m.

Newcastle vs Milan 02:00 p. m.

